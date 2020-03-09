Human trafficking, which includes exploitation for labor and sex, is the fastest growing illegal activity worldwide with estimates in 2014 that 19 million people were being trafficked globally accounting for $150 billion of net profit.
In Wisconsin, every county has reported sex trafficking, and in Dane County, hundreds of individuals are advertised for sale every day. And many of those being sold are U.S. citizens younger than 18 with estimates as high as 300,000 youths being trafficked for sex in this country.
For those reasons and more, the McFarland RADAR Coalition will offer a forum on human trafficking, including the ways in which traffickers identify, manipulate and control those they exploit.
The forum will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the McFarland Municipal Center. Ron Heinrich of SlaveFree Madison will share his knowledge and expertise concerning this topic.
All youths in this state and across the country are at-risk of sexual exploitation. And while some youths have greater vulnerabilities than others, it is important to understand that traffickers are hanging out in the same places as youths – public spaces such as malls, libraries and bus terminals, as well as online, looking for any information they can use to their advantage.
To protect youths, it is essential that community members understand what trafficking looks like, how it occurs and what increases one’s vulnerability, and maybe most importantly, that youths themselves be provided with similar, age-appropriate, information, said Heinrich.
He explained that grooming is the process by which a trafficker gains the trust of someone they plan to exploit. Heinrich and others will discuss the red flags that are indicative of grooming, trafficking in general and the importance of educating youths about this topic.
Given the nature of the material being presented at this event, it is suggested attendees be 15 or older.
There will also be booths from local organizations and business, free medicine lock boxes, handouts and light refreshments.
