After scoring the first three goals of the game, the McFarland High School boys hockey team found itself in a battle to preserve a tie against Beaver Dam in a Badger Conference crossover game Jan. 25.
Trailing 5-4 with 3:16 to play in regulation, Simeon Pommerening’s goal forced overtime as the Spartans and the Golden Beavers ended in a 5-5 deadlock at the Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.
Beaver Dam broke a 4-4 tie earlier in the third period on a power-play goal by Riley VanderHoeven at 7:59.
But the sophomore Pommerening used assists from sophomore Chase Quelle and senior Ashton Wendt to get the equalizer. There was no scoring in the eight-minute overtime as Spartan senior goaltender Gus Hoel saved 10 Beaver Dam shots to preserve the tie.
McFarland got off to a great start in the first period with three goals in the first 11 minutes. Senior Grant Newcomer tallied off senior Jack Bartzen’s assist, senior Bryce Flemming added the second goal with Bartzen getting another helper, and senior Max Binger made it 3-0 McFarland with a power-play goal on assists by Newcomer and Pommerening.
Beaver Dam’s Ian Conlin scored on the power play to cut the gap to 3-1 before the first intermission. The Golden Beavers were outshot by the Spartans 22-6 in the first frame, but the offense had more opportunities with 37 shots in the second and third periods and overtime.
Wesley Biel and Ben Cremers of Beaver Dam connected on shots to tie the game 3-3 at the 7:02 mark of the second period.
McFarland regained the lead on Newcomer’s second tally of the game at 9:35, but VanderHoeven made it a 4-4 game after two periods.
Hoel had 38 saves between the pipes for the Spartans, which beat Beaver Dam 4-3 in the teams’ first game earlier this month in McFarland.
Kirk Davis and Noah Banes shared goaltending for the Golden Beavers and combined to make 43 saves on 48 shots.
McFarland returns home Jan. 30 for a Badger South Conference game against Madison Edgewood with faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
McFarland lost 6-2 in the first game between the two teams in December. The Crusaders won their first eight conference games. The Spartans are 7-2 in the league and 14-3-1 overall.
Spartans 7, Baraboo 3
Newcomer had three goals and two assists, and Bartzen had a goal with three assists to lead the Spartans past Baraboo in another Badger crossover match on Jan. 25.
Baraboo led 2-1 after the first period, but McFarland tacked on three goals in both the second and third periods to pull away. Wendt and Pommerening also scored goals for McFarland, and Binger added two assists.
Hoel saved 24 shots in net for McFarland, which scored on two of four power-play chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.