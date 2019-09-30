After years of discussion and construction, the McFarland High School girls swimming team finally hosted a meet at the school’s new pool Tuesday, Sept. 24, featuring a new scoreboard and plenty of seating up above for spectators.
The McFarland fans who came to see the historical event left it happy as the Spartans won seven events and defeated Stoughton 111-59 in a Badger South Conference dual.
Head coach Jessica Garvey said she was happy to see a large turnout at the pool’s inaugural meet.
“The girls had extra friends come, because they had not seen the pool yet,” Garvey said. “The stands looked full. Just having that many people was very exciting and getting people in attendance that don’t normally come to meets. Anyone who got first tonight has a new pool record. I think that added a fun element to the night.”
Emily Landwehr posted two victories for the Spartans as she won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.02 and the 100-breaststroke in 1:09.32.
McFarland had a 1-2-3 finish in the 100-backstroke as Mara Freeman took first with a time of 58.01 ahead of second-place Adrianna Nickels and third-place Abbie Harrington. Freeman said she was excited to get the win on the pool’s opening night.
“I just try to go my hardest in every race,” Freeman said. “Our pool is very nice, and it’s a great opportunity for us to have it. Everyone is just getting along and we have a very good team. It’s been so much fun to swim with these girls.”
Ella Weaver won the 500-freestyle with a time of 5:34.39, just under three seconds faster than teammate Sofia Alf.
The Spartans other wins came in the three relay races. The 200-medley team of Freeman, Weaver, Landwehr and Emily Schoenbrodt won with a time of 1:52.58, nearly 10 seconds quicker than another McFarland foursome featuring Harrington, Laura Billman, Bella Dettmers and Natalie Schwaab.
In the 200-freestyle relay, McFarland’s team of Nickels, Schoenbrodt, Weaver and Alf completed the distance in 1:45.32. The evening’s program ended with 400-freestyle relay as Freeman, Alf, Nickels and Landwehr won it in 3:47.92.
Stoughton won four events: the 200-freestyle, the 200-individual medley, the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle.
The WIAA state tournament doesn’t begin until November, but Garvey said future events will be used as a springboard toward getting the team ready for the postseason.
“Right now, our dual meets are just a glorified practice and an opportunity to work on their details. The times will come later,” Garvey said. “They are training throughout all of our meets now.”
McFarland competes Saturday, Oct. 5, in an invitational at Middleton with the first race scheduled for 10 a.m.
