Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.