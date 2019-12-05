Thursday, Dec. 5
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Bridge Club social, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Dec. 7
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friends of the McFarland Library book sale, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring holiday books and hundreds of used books, CDs and DVDs, proceeds benefit library
McFarland Youth Center holiday craft fair fundraiser, McFarland Youth Center, 5114 Farwell St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hand-crafted gifts and art pieces, all exhibitor fees and proceeds from donated items benefit work of MYC, baked goods sales and hot seasonal beverages provided by McFarland Venture Crew 53
Christmas in the Village, throughout McFarland, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., annual Christmas celebration with appearances from Santa Claus, business open houses, raffle drawings, caroling at the Larson House Museum and a community bonfire
Christmas Craft-a-Palooza, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m. to noon, stop by the library during Christmas in the Village for six craft stations with winter projects for all ages (children and adults)
Christmas gift shop, Christ the King Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., unique and affordable shopping experience for children through age of 18, all gifts are $3 or less
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., door prizes and treats
Tailgate with Santa, Arnold Larson Park, 4:30-6 p.m., enjoy brats, hot dogs, chips, fruit and dessert with Santa by a bonfire with carols, proceeds benefit McFarland baseball and softball programs
Sunday, Dec. 8
Pancake and sausage breakfast, Christ the King Church, 8 a.m. to noon, $5 for adults, $2.50 for children ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger, proceeds benefit local St. Vincent de Paul Conference and food pantry
Christmas gift shop, Christ the King Church, 9 a.m. to noon unique and affordable shopping experience for children through age of 18, all gifts are $3 or less
Friends of the McFarland Library bag sale, E.D. Locke Public Library, noon to 4 p.m., fill a grocery bag with items and donate amount of choice, featuring holiday books, adult hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are 50 cents, DVDS and CDs are $1
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 1-4 p.m., open for tours of restored historic house
Monday, Dec. 9
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Movie: Green Book, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m.
Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create cookies and get young children involved with food-making process
Thursday, Dec. 12
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
School Safety with Kristen Devitt, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7 p.m., WI Department of Justice Office of School Safety director speaks of issue of school safety, free
Friday, Dec. 13
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Dec. 14
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas gift shop, Christ the King Church, 9 a.m. to noon, unique and affordable shopping experience for children through age of 18, all gifts are $3 or less
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 1-4 p.m., open for tours of restored historic house
Monday, Dec. 16
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Adult Craft Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., clothespin wreaths
Thursday, Dec. 19
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Santa theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Dec. 20
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Teens After Hours: Faux stained-glass art, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12, register at mcfarlandlibrary.org
Saturday, Dec. 21
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift wrapping party, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9 a.m. to noon, wrap presents away from prying eyes, bring gifts and own wrapping supplies, library will provide holiday music, coffee, hot apple cider and light refreshments
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a gingerbread workshop, grades 1-5
Movie: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., join other adults for showing of movie with popcorn
Sunday, Dec. 22
Larson House open, Larson House, 6003 Exchange St., 1-4 p.m., open for tours of restored historic house
