Village of McFarland trustees approved the annexation of 29.94 acres of land from the Town of Dunn at the village board meeting on Monday, Oct. 28.
The two parcels of land, located by Highway AB, Elvehjem Road, and Wisconsin and Southern Railroad, are owned by Kevin Urso from Elvehjem Acres LLC. The landowner can now obtain water and sewer facilities from the village.
Of the total acreage, 96 percent of the land is undeveloped.
Elvehjem Acres plans to develop 75 percent of the land for residential use, leaving the remaining 25 percent for recreational use.
Future development of properties will be under the McFarland zoning and land use codes and ordinances.
The land’s four residents, who have signed the petition, will become McFarland residents.
