New adult services librarian Ann Engler hopes to carry on the E.D. Locke Public Library’s strong tradition of adult programming, while adding some new features at library visitors’ request.
Engler started her new role Sept. 9 after being a stay-at-home mother and working for the Madison Police Department as a police report typist for several years. She said the customer service experience she gained in that role will help her as the adult services librarian.
She went back to school to receive her master’s degree in library and information science from UW-Madison in December 2017.
“At a smaller library, you get to do a lot of things,” she said. “The programming aspect was also exciting.”
Engler helps organize all adult programs, resources and activities at the library, including the adult book clubs, craft club and author talks. She orders books for the library’s adult fiction collection and helps the library acquire resources, such as the new crafting resource program, Creative Bug.
“From what I hear, it’s just been a very busy summer at the library, so it’s been kind of hit the ground running,” she said.
Former adult services librarian Katharine Clark took on a new role at the Beloit Public Library, according to a social media profile. She was at the E.D. Locke Public Library from 2016 to July 17 of this year.
Engler is hoping to continue the relevant programming organized by Clark and other library staff.
“I’d like to bring people what they want to see,” Engler said. “See if we can get some really interesting speakers.”
Engler is already planning future programs, such as inviting crafters for pumpkin painting, hosting talks from Inga Witscher’s “Around the Table” and organizing book clubs. In the future, she plans to host authors and speakers and organize bird-related programs for Bird Month.
She is willing to take requests for more adult programming from patrons.
“If anyone has ideas, I’m open to ideas, so they should feel free to talk to me,” she said.
