A 44-year-old Milton man died in a motorcycle crash in McFarland late Sunday morning.
At 11:20 a.m., McFarland police were dispatched to the area of northbound Highway 51, north of Siggelkow Road, for a report of a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. McFarland Fire and Rescue, along with deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, also responded to the scene. MedFlight had also been requested.
Officers arrived on scene and found the motorcycle driver on the ground and immediately began to render aid. McFarland EMS eventually transported the motorcycle driver to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle were uninjured.
The preliminary crash investigation revealed northbound vehicles on Highway 51 had slowed or stopped for a crane walking across the roadway. The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a vehicle being driven by a 55-year-old man from Madison and his son.
The Wisconsin State Patrol traffic reconstruction team assisted with the investigation of the crash. Northbound Highway 51 was closed for two hours during the investigation.
The crash is still under investigation, but no law enforcement action is expected upon completion.
