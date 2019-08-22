After losing vision in one eye, Ava Nale was determined to play soccer overseas.
Nale suffered a tear in her retina during a soccer game May 5. Despite losing all but some peripheral vision in her right eye, Nale traveled to the United Kingdom with McFarland teammates.
Nale, who is a forward for McFarland Youth Soccer Blaze, was going for the ball when a defender got to it first.
“I was just kind of in the wrong place at the wrong time and got the ball straight to my eye, and it was pretty much immediate vision loss from there,” Nale said.
She spent a week on bedrest and was finally able to go back to school, but she could not play soccer for a month.
“It’s been my favorite sport for a long time, so just leaving it was not really an option for me,” she said.
Doctors were concerned about another injury from the contact sport and did not know if she could ever return. Nale made a goal to get back on the field and said all she worried about was playing soccer again.
The family first considered surgery to get some vision back.
“(The doctors) said she has a lot of scar tissue on the retina and that surgery wasn’t an option,” said Sue Okas, Nale’s grandmother.
Nale now has to wear sports glasses to protect her other eye, but still maintains some peripheral vision in her right eye.
“The peripheral helps a lot, and one thing that also made me not like the sports glasses was the sports glasses kind of take away your peripheral vision,” she said. “I felt like I had less vision with those, so I absolutely hated them.”
Luckily, Nale adapted and continued playing soccer.
“Her comment to me was how amazing it is that the other eye just takes over, and it hasn’t really been an issue for her,” Okas said.
On Aug. 3-10, Nale traveled to the United Kingdom with teammates Emma Blattner, Courtney Davis, Kylie Fernan and Sadie Witt.
The McFarland team spent time in Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow. They toured stadiums and landmarks and were coached by the Tranmere Rovers, Manchester United and Celtic football club coaches.
“I thought it would be a really good opportunity to just be able to train with people who are way more experienced, and they can give you kind of different tips and tricks that people in America really couldn’t do because soccer’s a complete different sport there,” said Nale.
They also teamed up with a group of girls from Texas and played against a team from West Park United Football Club.
Although the American team lost 2-1, Nale scored the single goal on the American team.
While the possibility of getting her vision back is still unclear, the loss of vision hasn’t slowed her down. Her new goal is to play soccer in college.
“(The doctors) hope that since I’m young that I will be able to get some back,” Nale said. “But I’ve pretty much gotten used to it now, so it’s not like a big deal either way.”
