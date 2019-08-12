To the editor,
Once again, the McFarland community gave generously to support the 2019 Stuff the Bus campaign.
Over 100 McFarland School District children of families served by the McFarland Community Food Pantry will receive a handsome backpack stuffed with school supplies, and an additional 25 stuffed backpacks were distributed to school guidance counselors to distribute as needed throughout the school year.
Many community organizations (McFarland Lions and Lionesses, McFarland Lutheran Church, McFarland State Bank, McFarland United Church of Christ and American Legion Auxiliary #534) came together to coordinate this event. And a number of businesses (especially Nelson Bus Company, Pick ‘n Save, Walgreens and McFarland High School) helped to make the event a success.
Russ St. Clair, Coordinator
2019 Stuff the Bus Campaign
McFarland
