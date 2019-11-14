Thursday, Nov. 14
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
#TBT book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., discussion of “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
McFarland High School presents “Mamma Mia!” in the McFarland Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
McFarland High School presents “Mamma Mia!” in the McFarland Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Family board game day, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., play family board games and enter for door prize, bring donation for McFarland Food Pantry
Bake sale, Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, 9-11 a.m., lefse, baked goods and Scandinavian specialties for sale, knitted and crocheted items available, coffee hour, sponsored by Women of the church at Lake Edge Lutheran
King Fest soup’er chili cookoff and pie bakeoff, Christ the King, 5306 Main St., 5:30-8 p.m., sample variety of soups, chili and pies and vote for your favorite, $8 for adults in advance; $10 at the door, $5 for children ages 6-12, free for children younger than 6, tickets can be purchased after Mass or at the parish office, soup and chili entry forms are available at the parish office or www.myparish.com, proceeds benefit youth activities
McFarland High School presents “Mamma Mia!” in the McFarland Performing Arts Center, 2 and 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Suicide prevention training, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7:15 p.m., learn the QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) step-by-step method to save a life from suicide from Safe Communities, free
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Adult craft club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create bath soaks at the spa night edition, registration required at circulation desk or by calling 838-9030
Thursday, Nov. 21
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., stuffed animal sleepover theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
McFarland Youth Center Thanksgiving potluck, McFarland Youth Center, 5114 Farwell St., 5-7 p.m., MYC providing turkey and several sides, bring family and a dish to pass, those who are unable to bring a dish are still invited to attend, RSVP at the MYC Thanksgiving potluck event page on Facebook or by emailing McFarlandyouthcenter@gmail.com
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Nov. 22
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Nov. 23
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with shoe box cities, grades 1-5
Safety Tips with the McFarland Police Department, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4 p.m., learn how to stay safe and avoid porch pirates during holiday season, free
Food pantry open, 5405 Anthony St., 9-10:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Bowls for Hunger, McFarland High School cafeteria, 5-7 p.m. purchase a ceramic bowl for $11 or $10 with canned good and receive dinner, proceeds benefit McFarland Food Pantry
Tuesday, Nov. 26
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Nov. 27
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Thursday, Nov. 28
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Thanksgiving meal at American Legion, American Legion Post #534, 4911 Burma Road, 1 a.m.-2 p.m., dine one turkey, potatoes, dessert and more for free, dine in, carry out or have food delivered, deliveries can be ordered by calling 838-4536, those interested in volunteering can call 444-4536
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Nov. 29
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 2
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Healthy Houseplants with master gardener Dayna Dalton, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1 p.m., consumer guide to buying, growing and enjoying healthy houseplants, discussion of guidelines for potting and re-potting, watering and keeping houseplants clean, presentation of names and characteristics of plants that thrive in home environment, free
Wednesday, Dec. 4
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., discussion of “Say Nothing” by Patrick Radden Keefe
Thursday, Dec. 5
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Bridge Club social, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Dec. 7
Farmers market, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Christmas in the Village, throughout McFarland, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., annual Christmas celebration with appearances from Santa Claus, business open houses, raffle drawings, caroling at the Larson House Museum and a community bonfire
Christmas Craft-a-Palooza, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m.to noon, stop by the library during Christmas in the Village for six craft stations with winter projects for all ages (children and adults)
Christmas gift shop, Christ the King Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., unique and affordable shopping experience for children through age of 18, all gifts are $3 or less
Sunday, Dec. 8
Christmas gift shop, Christ the King Church, 9 a.m. to noon unique and affordable shopping experience for children through age of 18, all gifts are $3 or less
Monday, Dec. 9
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3
Wednesday, Dec. 11
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create cookies and get young children involved with food-making process
