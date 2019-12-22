One of the McFarland High School boys swimming team’s stronger areas this season has been its relay teams led by seasoned swimmers such at Alton Slane, Logan Schulz, Truitt Landolt and Ansel Kreft.
McFarland won all three relay races at the Dec. 19 Badger South Conference dual against Stoughton and beat the visiting Vikings 109-61.
McFarland took the two top spots in the 200-yard medley relay as Slane, Kobie Smith, Kreft and Landolt won with a time of 1:46.72, and the Spartans B team of Michael Thorson, Luke Mandli, Cooper Hiltbrand and Patrick Zabawa finished seven seconds behind in second place.
Schulz, Smith, Zabawa and Bryce Thompson took the top spot in the 200-freestyle relay in 1:36.55, three seconds ahead of second-place Stoughton. In the 400-freestyle relay, Slane, Kreft, Schulz and Landolt were first by finishing the distance in 3:32.81, more than 10 seconds quicker like the Vikings foursome.
Schulz won two individual events for the Spartans as he finished 100-breaststroke in 1:03.86 with teammate Smith taking second and Elias Landolt coming in third. Schulz also led a top-three finish in the 50-freestyle as he won with a time of 23.38. Zabawa and Thompson were second and third, respectively.
Landolt was the top finisher in the 100-freestyle in 52.84, with McFarland’s Thompson two seconds behind in second. Thorson triumphed in the 100-backstroke in a close finish over Stoughton’s Jordan Barthuly. Thorson had a time of 1:01.60, just .38 seconds ahead of Barthuly.
Stoughton’s Evan Schmidt earned two wins including a 10-second victory over Slane in the 500-freestyle and the 200-freestyle where he was a second in front of Slane. Stoughton’s Conner Clark was also a two-time winner, beating Landolt by four seconds in the 200-individual medley and by .22 seconds over Kreft in the 100-butterfly.
