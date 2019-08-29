To the editor,
Our Junior Achievement team values the past support we’ve received as we served area youth during the past school year.
Thank you students – 5,893 of you – for your engagement while you learned to make personal finance, career readiness and entrepreneurial choices. We’re here to help you become tomorrow’s leaders.
Thank you teachers – from 308 classrooms in 65 schools where Junior Achievement lessons were taught. It’s a privilege spending time with your students. We’re here to help you grow tomorrow’s leaders.
Thank you volunteers – 239 of you – for delivering 33,201 instructional contact hours to students in Dane, Dodge, Iowa, Jefferson and Sauk Counties. We’re here to help you inspire tomorrow’s leaders.
Thank you business leaders – from 102 companies who made donations and encouraged your employees to volunteer. We’re here to help you develop tomorrow’s leaders.
Our goal for the upcoming 2019-20 school year is to reach 6,100 students. We’ll accomplish that goal with your continued support. If you’d like to volunteer or donate, click “Get Involved” at Wisconsin.ja.org.
Randy Danielson, Betty Bergquist, Troy Mitchell and Bret Wagner, on behalf of the Junior Achievement Dane Area Board of Directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.