Keeping a running back tandem such as Jefferson’s Jeffery Zeh and Dean Neff under control is always a difficult chore. Zeh ran for 187 yards and Neff for 149 when the Eagles defeated Big Foot 34-20 Aug. 23.
Coming off a 28-7 loss the previous week to Edgerton, McFarland’s defense couldn’t do much Friday to stop the duo.
Zeh carried the ball 23 times for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and Neff gained 146 yards on 29 touches as the Eagles defeated the Spartans 20-8.
Jefferson ended with 424 yards total offense and held McFarland to only 73. Running back Connor Frasier was one bright spot for the Spartans with 54 yards rushing in 11 carries. But quarterback Nic Hall completed only 2-of-7 passes for 19 yards.
The Spartans fell behind 7-0 at the 4:01 mark of the first quarter as Zeh scored on a 3-yard run.
After there was no scoring over the next 27 minutes of play, the Eagles added another score with 1:20 left in the third quarter with Zeh breaking free on an 84-yard run. Jefferson’s third touchdown with 3:06 left in regulation came on another long run by Zeh, this one for 44 yards, to put the Eagles in command 20-0.
McFarland scored its lone touchdown in the closing seconds as Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre reached the end zone from 9 yards and ran for a two-point conversion.
The young Spartan squad, which has gained only 253 yards total offense in its first two games, hopes to get a victory Friday at home against Beloit Turner with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Trojans beat Whitewater 21-13 in Week One but fell at home Friday to Big Foot 42-21.Turner is led by quarterback Kenny Draeving, who has completed 24-of-45 passes for 346 yards and six touchdowns, and rushed for 168 yards in 32 carries. The Trojan defense is led by Aiden Diehl, who has 24 total tackles in two games.
