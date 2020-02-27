An Indian Mound Middle School robotics team made school history by being the first ever team to qualify for the world championships.
Team 107240 (Kidz Bot Kidz) qualified for the VEX IQ Middle School World Championships on April 26-28 in Louisville, Kentucky, after winning the state tournament on Sunday, Feb. 23, in Appleton.
Kidz Bot Kidz teammates, Lorelai Cordio, Emily Sprang, Rachel Kuehl and Sara Horswill won best engineering design notebook by documenting the steps and planning to build a quality robot.
“They put in hours during practice and after practice making sure the journal was up to date and was an accurate record of the season's progress,” club adviser and technology and engineering teacher Alan Kinnaman said. “They earned this award based on their hard work and dedication.”
In its seventh year, the IMMS Robotics Club is made up four teams and meets twice a week from November through the end of February. The club competes in two to three tournaments per year, working to qualify for the state meet.
“Robotics at IMMS uses the construction, coding and driving of small robots to teach students how to work as a team,” Kinnaman said. “Teams have to learn how to communicate and bring out the best of each team member.“
Kinnaman worked with students throughout practices and tournaments where teams often fall apart. He helped students work through conflicts to build and compete with robots.
He checked the winning journal a few times in November, but the Kidz Bot Kidz worked on their own the rest of the season.
“I was completely surprised when the award was announced at the state tournament,” he said. “This is a coach's dream: students taking charge and working to make their dreams come true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.