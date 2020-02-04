Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. This grassroots program is designed to provide youngsters with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills.
The McFarland competition will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at McFarland High School.
Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, and have the chance to advance through three levels of competition, including team championships at Major League Baseball ballparks and the finals during MLB All-Star Week.
All participants must register in advance online at PitchHitRun.com and plan to bring age verification (copy or picture of birth certificate or similar document) to the competition.
For questions concerning the competition, contact local coordinator and McFarland Recreation, Activities, & Play (MRAP) community recreation coordinator Alisha Fix at fixa@mcfsd.org or 838-4666.
