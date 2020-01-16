The atmosphere may have resembled a family reunion when the McFarland High School boys swimming team hosted Baraboo in a dual meet Jan. 14.
“We were in the same swimming clubs and have known each other a long time,” Spartan swimmer Logan Schulz said. “We know each other generally. They are kind of our acquaintances.”
Yet, once the swimming began, the reunion turned into a hard-fought battle as McFarland defeated the Thunderbirds 106-63.
The Spartans captured wins in seven races. Schulz outreached teammate Patrick Zabawa to the finish line by .05 seconds to win the 50-yard freestyle in 24.36. Baraboo’s Ben Beal was a close third with a 24.54.
Alton Slane earned two victories including the 200-freestyle in 1:53.47, better than nine seconds quicker than teammate Bryce Thompson, who finished second. Slane also capture the 500-freestyle in 5:09.51 with teammate Luke Mandli taking second in 5:27.81.
Senior Truitt Landolt was the winner of the 100-freestyle as he led a one-two-three McFarland sweep in the race. Landolt’s winning time was 51.49 with Thompson finishing second and Zabawa taking third.
Ansel Kreft also provided the Spartans with a win in the 100-butterfly as his time of 55.50 was better than one second quicker than Jacob Laux of the Thunderbirds.
McFarland’s other wins came in the 200- and 400-freestyle relay races. Schulz, Landolt, Zabawa and Thompson took the 200 in 1:36.02, and Slane, Kreft, Thompson and Landolt won the 400 with a time of 3:30.40.
Baraboo earned four victories as Aidan Lohr won the 200-individual medley with McFarland’s Landolt taking second and Michael Thorson, third.
Lohr also captured the 100-backstroke with Thorson taking second, Kreft third and Jack O’Connor fourth.
Laux took first in the 100-breaststroke but second, third and fourth places went to McFarland’s Schulz, Mandli and Nathan Dant, respectively.
The Thunderbirds also earned the win in the 200-medley relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.