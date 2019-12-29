All those days of practicing free throws came back to help the Monona Grove High School girls basketball team when it played a Dec. 27 non-conference game at McFarland.
The Silver Eagles went to the line 36 times and made 26 to defeat the Spartans 68-57.
One MG player who didn’t miss very often – at the free throw or anywhere else on the court – was senior Jenny Gorton, who led all scorers with 26 points. She hit 9-of-10 shots from the line and connected on five shots from the 3-point arc.
Junior point guard Peighton Nelson contributed 14 points including 6-of-7 free throws. Senior Jadee Christianson hit 4-of-6 free throws and had six points, and Seanna Curran was 4-of-5 from the line.
MG head coach Tyler Kuehl admitted free-throw shooting saved his team, because McFarland had more field goals.
“That ended up being the difference because McFarland made one more field goal than us,” Kuehl said. “The free throw was good to us.”
Monona Grove led 32-27 at halftime and won the second half, 36-30. Kuehl said Gorton’s hot shooting touch from the outside was a benefit to the Silver Eagles success.
“When she’s able to hit her shots, it allows us to space the floor and attack,” Kuehl said. “She had some key rebounds and great assists. Her game was very fun to watch.”
McFarland was led by juniors Lindsey Lonigro and Katie Hildebrandt with 12 points each. Freshman Adrienne Kirch added 11, and senior Freya Gilbertson and junior Morgan Butler had eight. The Spartans hit 14-of-20 free throws as Kirch was 3-for-3, Gilbertson 3-for-4 and Hildebrandt 4-for-5.
Hildebrandt also led the Spartans with 12 rebounds and six assists, Butler pulled down seven boards, and senior Peyton Witt had four steals.
While the two teams have been longtime rivals since their days of competing together in the Badger South Conference, Kuehl said his team tries to downplay the so-called border war against the Spartans.
“To the girls credit, they do a really nice job of not thinking too much about the opponent that’s across from them,” Kuehl said. “They just get out there and play their game.”
Both teams return to action Friday, Jan. 3, with McFarland at home against Rock Valley Conference foe Beloit Turner and MG traveling to Badger South Conference nemesis Monroe. Tipoff for both games is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
