The victories were plentiful for the McFarland High School boys swimming team, which won seven events at the Dec. 3 dual against host Sauk Prairie. But the Spartans couldn’t earn enough points on second- and third-place finishes, and lost the meet by a score of 92-78.
Logan Schulz won two individual events: the 50-yard freestyle in 24.15 seconds and the 100-breaststroke in 1:05.32.
Truitt Landolt captured first in the 200-individual medley in 2:11.11, Ansel Kreft took first in the 100-butterfly with a time of 56.47, and Alton Slane was fastest in the 500-freestyle in 5:14.26.
The Spartans also triumphed in two relays: the 200-medley foursome of Slane, Luke Mandli, Kreft and Landolt checked in with a time of 1:46.37, and 400-freestyle relay team of Slane, Bryce Thompson, Schulz and Landolt won in 3:34.49.
Sauk Prairie had four wins, two by Matthew Loy in the 200-freestyle and 100-freestyle, and managed to keep up with the Spartans with a second- and third-place finishes in the 200-medley relay and 400-freestyle relay, and second-, third- and fourth-place showings in the 200-individual medley and 100-butterfly.
McFarland competes Saturday, Dec. 14, in an invitational at Fort Atkinson High School with the first event set for 10 a.m.
