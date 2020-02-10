McFarland High School boys senior swimmer Alton Slane is normally the Spartans go-to guy in the 500-yard freestyle. But he also showed at the Feb. 7 Badger North Conference tournament in Waunakee that he can swim fast at shorter distances.
Slane captured the 200-freestyle by outlasting second-place Luke Kobza of Waunakee. After outracing Kobza in the first three splits, Slane swam the final 50 yards in 29.71 while Kobza gained .63 seconds. But Slane’s final time of 1:52.90 was still 1.18 seconds faster than Kobza.
Slane also finished fourth in the 500-freestyle and was part of two relay teams that finished third: the 200-medley relay with Logan Schulz, Ansel Kreft and Truitt Landolt and the 400-freestyle relay with Kreft, Bryce Thompson and Landolt.
Schulz was third and Luke Mandli sixth in the 100-breaststroke, Kreft took fourth in the 100-butterfly, Michael Thorson grabbed fifth and Kreft sixth in the 100-backstroke, and Thompson was fifth in the 100-freestyle. McFarland’s 200-freestyle relay team of Schulz, Landolt, Cooper Hiltbrandt and Thompson took fifth.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights won three events and was highest in team points with 506. Waunakee was second with 422, and McFarland followed in third with 378.
The Spartans compete Saturday, Feb. 15, in the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament at Baraboo.
In the 2019 sectional tournament, also in Baraboo, Slane was third in the 200-freestyle and 500-freestyle. The 400-freestyle relay team also took third place. The Spartans were third in team points behind first-place Madison Edgewood and second-place Monona Grove.
