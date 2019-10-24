Marcia and Dave Green were considering a remodel of their house when a car came barreling through their front window, setting their plans in action sooner than expected.
The McFarland Police Department received a call at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, that a woman had crashed her vehicle through her neighbors’ windows and into their living room.
McFarland Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene, and no injuries were reported after a medical evaluation.
Dave Green was sitting on a couch in the family room when he heard a noise similar to an explosion. He originally thought the noise was a car crash on the street in front of his home.
“I came running out to see if anybody was hurt. I didn’t see anything and I turn around and here’s this big car sitting in my window,” he said.
The Greens’ 83-year-old across-the-street neighbor was backing out of her driveway when she reported her accelerator pedal got stuck. She sped through the couple’s front lawn into the living room.
The car has not been evaluated at this time, so authorities cannot determine if the accelerator pedal was the cause of the crash.
Three weeks prior, the same woman drove through the flower garden, bounced off the house and hit the couple’s truck.
“I would say probably about a third to a half of the car was position in the house,” McFarland Police Lt. Brian Redman said.
He explained the front of the car was resting at a 45-degree angle in the bushes with the back portion of the car in the house.
Dave Green and the neighbor’s husband got the woman out of the truck and called authorities.
“My husband called me at work and he says, ‘We got a new window. You better get home right away,’” Marcia Green said.
Shaking as she drove home, Marcia Green kept thinking about their dog who regularly sleeps in the picture window.
“And I thought, ‘I’m going to come home to a dead dog,’ I was just really upset,” she said.
Luckily, her dog had chosen another spot to rest at the time and escaped uninjured.
“We’re just glad no one was hurt, and it’s a big mess, but I’m kind of excited about a new remodel,” Marcia Green said.
The cost of the damage is unknown at the time, but the damage is extensive.
“There was glass upstairs from something, there was glass in the hallways, in the carpet,” Dave Green said.
Glass shattered across the wooden floors, leaving numerous scratches.
The entrance of the attic fell out, dropping insulation into the hallway.
Paul Davis sent a structural engineer to check the foundation and found a corner piece was split in half. The house was found to have structural damage.
“If they wouldn’t have gotten somebody out here, it wouldn’t have collapsed,” Dave Green said.
As he was talking with the company, one of the windows fell out.
Construction will take 60-90 days to complete. Paul Davis temporarily fixed the front window so the Greens can live in their home as it is repaired.
The couple lost furniture, including an antique china cabinet, and some items from the couple’s parents.
Marcia Green’s mother died about one month ago. Her ashes, located in the living room, escaped the crash.
Although the couple lost several irreplaceable items, they are glad everyone is OK.
“Those things you can’t replace, but, oh well, you know. It’s just things. I guess it’s a good time to clean out,” Marcia Green said with a laugh.
