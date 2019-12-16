After each business closed, the Cold Fusion II and The 5100 sites remain unused.
While the future of The 5100 building remains unknown, the Cold Fusion II building was purchased in March 2018 with plans to convert into a bar and restaurant and private dog park. Plans were approved in April of this year.
The Town of Dunn does not require a timeline for permits, and the opening date has not been selected.
The bar and restaurant will be called Pupper Club, a playful take on the classic supper club.
The dog park will be constructed on the current site of the softball field. The sand volleyball courts will remain.
Dog owners wanting to use the park would likely need a membership, sign a waiver and have proof of vaccinations.
“It’s an opportunity for you to grab a bite to eat, grab a drink and have your dog run around in the back as well,” Town of Dunn planning and land conservation director Ben Kollenbroich said.
The owners plan to use the existing site of the former Cold Fusion II building. Other property buildings have been burned down.
A new building will be constructed behind the existing parking lot with a deck for owners to watch their dogs.
Joe Perkins opened Cold Fusion II in 2015 in the Town of Dunn right off Highway 51 near Babcock County Park. Perkins owned two other Cold Fusion locations in Middleton and Platteville, both of which are now permanently closed.
After about four months of business, Cold Fusion II closed in November 2015. Perkins said it was because of rules and regulations that prevented him from operating the restaurant and the rest of the property.
The new owners of the property plan to address some of the issues regarding water use on the site. They will install a new septic system and are considering installing a new well in the future.
“I think this will be a good re-use of the site, and we’re hoping that it happens soon,” Kollenbroich said.
Before becoming Cold Fusion II, the location was Patrick’s Grill.
The 5100 site
Nestled between Brandt Park and the Green Lantern, The 5100 and Con Safos building located at 5100 Erling Ave. sits unoccupied.
The building began as a historic Park Ponderosa Ballroom owned by Don Ring. Ring approved of the idea that the building’s new owners would celebrate diversity with dance and music.
Con Safos was a Latino restaurant, dance hall and cultural event center that was no stranger to controversies. It was owned by brothers Olegario Rodriguez Herrara and Omar Rodriguez, as well as Omar Rodriguez’s wife Luz Torres and Cornelio Oguilera.
The name “Con Safos” means “with safety” in Spanish.
Ironically, several village residents and trustees at the time complained about loud music and constant bass sounds late at night. Police calls in the area increased in response to fights during the business’ “hip hop nights.” Limited parking lot spaces forced patrons to park in the surrounding neighborhood. The neighborhood lacked sidewalks, posing a risk for pedestrian and vehicle collisions.
Although the business considered itself a cultural center, neighbors considered it a nightclub.
The 5100 co-owners Damian Kraemer and Steve Racek bought the building and remodeled the interior.
Before being granted a liquor license, The 5100 was brought under scrutiny by the village board over fears of disturbances similar to Con Safos.
Kraemer and Racek’s idea was to create a place for patrons to enjoy seasonal sports on televisions and installed windows that overlooked Brandt Park. The remaining building area would be used for wedding receptions, live music and other events.
5100 finally opened its doors in January 2012, featuring a space for wedding receptions and events, a feature McFarland lacked at the time.
The 5100 changed owners and closed its doors at the end of 2018.
The building has remained unsold.
“Anybody that’s going to purchase it, it’s going to be under a new ownership structure,” McFarland economic and community development director Andrew Bremer said about the new ownership being the source of controversy after Con Safos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.