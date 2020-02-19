The U.S. Census Bureau has reached nearly 65 percent of its recruiting applicant goal in Wisconsin but still needs more than 18,500 people to apply for census taker positions throughout the state.
Census takers will be hired to work in their own communities to go door to door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail.
Census taker pay rates range from $17 to $24 per hour in Wisconsin. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.
