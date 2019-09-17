To the editor,
Once again, thanks to our local paper and in particular Sunny Schubert for bringing us this story. Am I the only one taking in what happened and thinking just how obscene the behavior of these so-called professionals? Officials enforcing the law and simply lying about what type of infraction occurred. What’s next, police simply fabricating reports to fit a violation? City and village attorneys altering evidence in our local municipal courts to gain convictions? After all, the city needs to be paid. More appropriately, these attorneys need their pockets lined. Is this routinely taking place in our communities? Stay tuned.
P.S. Please do subscribe to your local paper and keep it viable. These types of stories need to see the light of day.
Dale Meyer
McFarland
