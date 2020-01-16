A hot-scoring freshman for Edgerton doomed the McFarland High School girls basketball team’s chances for a Rock Valley Conference win when the two teams met Jan. 14.
Five-foot-7 Sylvia Fox scored 23 points, more than double her season average, as the Crimson Tide defeated the Spartans 48-45 in Edgerton.
It was only the third win of the season for Edgerton, which entered the game 2-9 overall.
Fox, who scored 17 points in Edgerton’s win over East Troy and 15 in another victory over Cambridge, made four shots from the 3-point line and helped the Crimson Tide erase McFarland’s 17-14 halftime lead.
Kate Fox-Gunderson also reached double figures for Edgerton with 11 points.
Junior Katie Hildebrandt had another good game for the Spartans with 17 points including 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. Freshman Adrienne Kirch had eight points, and junior Morgan Butler scored seven.
McFarland hit four shots from 3-point territory as Hildebrandt, Kirch, Butler and senior Peyton Witt each sank one.
Witt also led McFarland with seven rebounds and tied junior Lindsey Lonigro for the team lead with three steals. Lonigro also had four rebounds and four assists, and Hildebrandt contributed five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
The conference rivals are scheduled to play again Feb. 20 in McFarland.
