The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon today through 11 p.m. Friday. Highs will be in the 90s, with heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees.
Extremely high or unusually hot temperatures coupled with high humidity can have some serious effects on your health such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
More than 600 deaths from extreme heat events occur each year in the United States. Most vulnerable are older adults, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, the homeless or poor, and people with a chronic medical condition.
Here are some important precautions you should take to avoid serious health consequences related to this extreme heat.
Stay in air-conditioned buildings. If you need a cool place to stay, public places such as local senior centers, libraries and malls are good options.
Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.
Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Never sit in a parked car or leave a child or pet in a parked car.
Drink more than usual, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
Avoid alcohol and liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
Make sure your family and pets are drinking enough water.
Regularly check on friends, loved ones and neighbors either face-to-face or via telephone.
Stay aware about your own situation as well as what’s going on around you. If you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated or have muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness. Move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan and put on cool washcloths. If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.
If you see a parked car with a child left alone, call 9-1-1 and stay with the car. If you see a pet left alone, also call 9-1-1 and don’t leave until help arrives.
If you need a cool place to visit, several local options include:
Belleville
Library – 130 S. Vine St – (608) 424-1812
Black Earth
Library – 1210 Mills St – (608) 767-4905
Deerfield
Library – 12 W. Nelson St. – (608) 764-8102
DeForest
Senior Center – 505 North Main Street – (608) 846-9469
Library – 203 Library St. – (608) 846-5482
Fitchburg
Senior Center – 5510 Lacy Rd. – (608-270-4290
Library - 5530 Lacy Rd. – (608) 729-1760
Madison
See the City’s website to find libraries and community centers near you.
(http://www.cityofmadison.com/).
Marshall
Library – 605 Waterloo Road – (608) 655-3123
Mazomanie
Library – 102 Broadhead St. (608) 795-2104
McFarland
Library – 5920 Milwaukee St. – (608) 838-9030
Middleton
Senior Center – 7448 Hubbard Avenue – (608) 831-2373
Library – 7425 Hubbard Avenue – (608) 831-5564
Monona
Senior Center – 1011 Nichols Rd. (lower level)
Library – 1000 Nichols Rd. – (608) 222-6127
Mount Horeb
Senior Center – (608) 437-6902
Library – 105 Perimeter Road - (608) 437-5021
Oregon
Senior Center – 219 Park St. - 608 835-5801
Library – 256 Brook St. – (608) 835-3656
Stoughton
Senior Center – 248 W. Main St. – (608) 873-8585
Library – 304 S. 4th St – (608) 873-6281
Sun Prairie
Library – 1350 Linnerud Dr. – (608) 825-7323
Verona
Senior Center – 108 Paoli St. – (608) 845-7471
Library – 500 Silent St. – (608) 845-7180
Waunakee
Senior Center – 333 S. Madison St. – (608) 849-8385
Library – 710 South St. – (608) 849-4217
