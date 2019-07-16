After guiding the McFarland High School football team to an undefeated 9-0 record in the 2018 season and winning Rock Valley Conference coach of the year, head coach Paul Ackley has the chance to share his football knowledge with some of the best players in Wisconsin.
Ackley will be the head coach of the South Large team when it plays against the North Large team in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star game Saturday at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. The teams will include players from WIAA Division 1, 2 and 3 schools.
“It’s a great honor. I’m very humbled about it and very excited,” said Ackley, who was selected by other coaches in the WFCA. “I’m also anxious working with the cream of the crop in the southern part of the state.”
The Large South squad will include several players who signed letters of commitment to play football at schools such as Northern Illinois, Illinois State and the UW satellite campuses.
Three McFarland players – quarterback Derek Schwarting, lineman Drew Mickelson and defensive back Tysen White – will also be on Ackley’s team.
Schwarting threw for 1,985 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior, and shared the 2018 conference back of the year honors with Edgerton’s Jaden Johnson.
White was named to the All-Rock Valley Conference first team defense after leading the Spartans with 96 total tackles.
Mickelson was chosen conference first team offense.
White will play college football at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, and Mickelson will take his talents to Concordia University.
Ackley said Schwarting has not committed to play football in college but has shown an interest in coaching.
Ackley’s assistants with the Spartans – Pete Williquette and Brian Hellenbrand – will serve on the all-star team’s coaching staff.
Ackley said participation in the All-Star Game will be a good experience for the players, especially those who will continue playing football in college.
“We want to teach them how to get along with other people,” he said. “For years, they’ve been playing with their buddies. Now, you may be roommates with someone you competed against or someone from the other side of the state. It’s a great opportunity for these young men to see what’s ahead of them.”
Morning and evening practices and afternoon meetings began this week at UW-Whitewater.
Before the all-star game involving the large schools, there will be similar contests for the small schools in Divisions 4-7 and with eight-player squads.
Proceeds for the game will be donated to cancer research at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Ackley said players were accepting donations with hopes of reaching a goal of $750 each.
