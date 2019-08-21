Kick off your celebrations of McFarland High School football at the Gridiron Tailgate party, held before three home games this season.
The tailgate celebrations will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 (vs. Edgerton), Sept. 20 (vs. Whitewater) and Oct. 4 (vs. Clinton) in the high school parking lot.
For $6 per person, choose between a hamburger, hot dog or brat, and then add chips, fruit or vegetables, cookies or ice cream, and a beverage.
Football games begin at 7 p.m.
