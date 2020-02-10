The slumping Monona Grove High School boys basketball team trailed at Madison Edgewood by 15 points at halftime but came back in the second half to make the score more respectable. Yet, it wasn’t enough to get past the Crusaders in a 68-60 Badger South Conference loss Feb. 8.
The Silver Eagles record fell to 5-10 overall and 4-5 in the league. It was the team’s third loss in a row.
Edgewood made its home supporters happy with a 37-22 lead at halftime. Yet, MG fans play a better second half by outscoring the Crusaders 38-31.
Junior Lance Nelson had a hot shooting night with 24 points, but no other MG player reached double figures. Luke Tipton and Jordan Hibner both hit two 3-point shots and ended with eight points. Senior Jacob Munz also had a pair of threes for six points.
Isandro Jimenez, who scored 32 points in Edgewood’s first game, a 55-52 MG victory, was held to 15 points, but the Crusaders had three other players in double figures. Michael Regnier and Ovu Nwankwo both scored 13 and Wallace Schmotzer had 11.
Monona Grove continues Badger South Conference play Friday, Feb. 14, at Milton with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
MG lost to the Red Hawks 64-54 on Dec. 20 with Milton’s Jack Campion scoring 20 points. Milton beat Oregon 73-60 on Feb. 8 to break a two-game losing streak.
Elkhorn 63, MG 51
Elkorn hit 24-of-28 free throws as it kept the host Monona Grove High School boys basketball team under control in a 63-51 win Feb. 4.
Jordan Johnston of the Elks led all scorers with 28 points including 15-of-15 from the foul line. Devon Davey hit three of Elkhorn’s five 3-point shots and scored 15.
The Silver Eagles, which trailed 32-27 at the half and was outscored 31-24 in the second half, went to the free-throw line only 14 times and made 10.
Junior Lance Nelson led MG with 17 points including 5-of-6 from the line. Senior Jacob Munz hit two of the team’s three 3-point shots and scored eight. Junior Connor Bracken had seven.
