McFarland High School will celebrate homecoming during the week of Monday, Sept. 30, through Saturday, Oct. 5. This year’s theme is retro arcade games.
Students are encouraged to dress up each day of spirit week. Monday is Color Day, Tuesday is Superhero Day, Wednesday is Meme Day, Thursday is Circle of Life Day, and Friday is Spartan Out.
Friday’s Spartan Out theme carries into the homecoming varsity football game against Clinton High School on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at McFarland High School.
The pep rally will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the A-Gym.
The homecoming dance will be Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7:30-11 p.m.
Five couples have been named to homecoming court. This year’s homecoming court is Brett Conor, Emily Gates, Nic Hall, Carson Eccles, Tyler Cage, Ella Weaver, Tyler Neild, Ackem Pangli, Xavier Schreiber and Peyton Witt.
