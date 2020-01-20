Two third-period goals – one on the power play – lifted the McFarland High School boys hockey team to a 4-3 win Jan. 18 against non-conference visitor Beaver Dam.
With the game tied 2-2 after the second intermission, Chase Quelle scored on the power play off an assist from Max Binger at 3:28 to give the Spartans the lead. Six minutes later, Jack McGinn added an insurance goal from Jack Bartzen’s assist.
Beaver Dam’s Riley VanderHoeven cut the gap to 4-3 with 2:30 remaining in regulation, but McFarland held on for the win.
McFarland’s Carson Lehnherr scored unassisted 51 seconds into the game, but the Golden Beavers came back to take the lead on goals by Gavin Healey and Ben Cremers.
Grant Newcomer tied the game 2-2 at 10:27 of the second period off a Binger assist.
McFarland outshot Beaver Dam 50-31 with Spartans goalie Gus Hoel making 28 saves, and Beaver Dam’s Noah Barnes stopping 46 shots.
McFarland was whistled for six penalties and spent 32 minutes in the box, including three two-minute minors in the third period.
The Spartans travel to Baraboo on Jan. 23 in another non-conference matchup with faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
McFarland also plays the Golden Beavers at Beaver Dam 6 p.m. Jan. 24.
Oregon 4, Spartans 2
McFarland outshot Oregon 52-28 but lost to the host Panthers 4-2 in Jan. 16 Badger South Conference game.
The Spartans had 41 shots on goal in the first two periods but could manage only one goal by Robert DeChambeau 52 seconds into the game off an assist from Cal DeChambeau. Oregon’s Laszlo Orosz tied the game with 17 seconds left in the first period.
After a scoreless second period, Oregon’s Colton Eyers and Orosz broke the 1-1 tie with goals in the first 4:50 of the third period. McFarland’s Binger cut the deficit to one at 15:36 with Robert DeChambeau and Bartzen getting the assists. But, Joe Roemer of the Panthers added the final goal of the game 22 seconds later.
Hoel made 24 saves in net for McFarland. Oregon goalkeeper Colton Dailey held back 50-of-52 McFarland shots. The Spartans were shut out in six power-play chances.
