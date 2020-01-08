The January McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month is Benjamin Nordness.
Nordness, a senior at McFarland High School, was nominated by MHS social studies teacher Matt Levin and MHS art teacher Lindy Wiesmann.
“Ben is the kind of student who makes our high school and our community a better place,” Levin said. “He is kind and respectful, and his interests are wide-ranging. He has taken multiple computer classes, marketing and business classes, art classes and advanced placement classes in history and English. He asks for clarification and help when he needs it, is modest and always has a smile on his face for staff and other students. He is a quiet example for everyone else in the building.”
“Ben is always willing to help out other students, clean up and/or put away supplies,” Wiesmann said. “Ben also encourages other students to do their best and when needed he helps to remind others to stay on task. Ben always pushes himself to do his best and come to class every day with a smile and a positive attitude.”
Ben plans to attend UW-Stout to study animation.
The public is encouraged to nominate a McFarland High School senior for this honor. Contact Penny Thompson at ThompsP@mcfsd.org to request a nomination form or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download a form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.