The village of McFarland is offering sandbags for McFarland residents only in response to significant amounts of rain.
Sandbags are available for pickup at the public works building, 5115 Terminal Drive. The building is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information can be requested by calling 838-7287.
