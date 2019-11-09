Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison is using renewable natural gas (RNG) provided by Dane County to power one of its maintenance trucks.
During Earth Week in April of this year, the Dane County Landfill Biogas Facility opened a $28 million plant as the first of its kind in the United States. The plant converts the collected methane into compressed natural gas (CNG), which is then injected into its pipeline. It turns decomposed waste (and cow manure) into renewable fuel that can be bought and sold.
Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison has formed a partnership with Dane County Landfill Biogas Facility to fuel the Ho-Chunk Nation’s first natural gas fueled vehicle. When this fuel is used for vehicles, they have a lower emission rate than gasoline or diesel.
Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison has kept its pledge to remain a sustainable leader in Madison and continues to try to reduce its carbon footprint through research and environmentally engaged options.
Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison maintenance manager Erik Lincoln said he realized an opportunity to partner with Dane County to possibly source fuel for his fleet. A 2017 Sustain Dane Badger Bioneer Award nominee, Lincoln is in his own right is a sustainability leader and one of the driving forces behind the casino’s sustainability initiatives.
Lincoln, a bit of a futurist, was looking for an alternative to petroleum fuels to power his work truck.
“I felt that a renewable natural gas was the best solution for the department while we wait for electric trucks to become a more viable option,” he said. “This new work truck is our greenest project of fiscal year 2019.”
“We’re pleased to be able to combine not only local community knowledge right in our backyard but, also an innovative, first of its kind in the nation sustainable practice as this one,” added Daniel Brown, executive manager, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison “It is our responsibility to implement earth-conscious solutions within our tribally owned enterprises so we can set a higher standard and be the example to encourage other organizations to do so as they are able.”
