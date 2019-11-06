A pair of McFarland boys are on stage during the current run of “A Christmas Story The Musical” at The Fireside in Fort Atkinson. They share the role of Randy, Ralphie’s little brother.
Gavin Lorenz, a third grader, is making his large production debut at The Fireside Theater. He has enjoyed getting into acting over the last couple years through local theater camp and school. Along with acting, Gavin is a pianist and enjoys playing soccer.
A member of Madison Youth Choirs, fourth-grader Alexander Nicholson plays piano and ukulele and would like to be a singer when he grows up. He has taken part in Children’s Theater of Madison Summer Stage programs and has appeared in Madison Opera performances of “The Magic Flute” and “Cavalleria Rusticana.”
The show runs now through Dec. 22.
For information on show times, menus and tickets, call 800-477-9505 or visit www.firesidetheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.