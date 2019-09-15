Trailing by a point on the road after scoring a touchdown, the McFarland High School football team decided to do a little gambling Friday, Sept. 13, at East Troy.
Receiver Jacob Semmann scored on an 8-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson with 22 seconds left in the game. After that, head coach Paul Ackley went for the 2-point conversion, and running back Connor Frasier muscled his way into the end zone as the Spartans upset the Trojans 15-14 in a crucial Rock Valley Conference contest for both teams.
The win improved McFarland’s record to 2-2 and kept it in the hunt for a playoff spot. East Troy fell to 3-1 and dropped into a second-place tie with Edgerton for the league title. Evansville is the Rock’s lone undefeated team at 4-0.
McFarland had possession with two minutes to go in the game and one timeout. Ackley said he was already anticipating a 2-point try if McFarland scored a touchdown.
"I told Pete Williquette, the offensive coordinator, to get his 2-point play ready because when we score, I want to go for the win and not for the tie," Ackley said.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on East Troy after Semmann's touchdown also made Ackley's decision much easier because the ball was moved half the distance to the goal line to the one-and-a-half yard line.
"I thought we could get 5 feet on a running play and had confidence the team could do that," Ackley said. "Let's just put this one to bed and get out of here."
East Troy quarterback Mac Dudkiewicz, who entered the contest averaging nearly 300 yards in the first three games, had problems against the Spartan defense. He threw for two touchdowns for completed only 6-of-24 passes for 146 yards and an interception.
The Trojans scored in the 44 seconds of the game on a 77-yard pass play from Dudkiewicz to East Troy’s leading receiver Jordan Matson.
McFarland tied the game 7-7 as running back Connor Frasier barreled in from the 1-yard line with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter.
The second quarter was scoreless, but East Troy regained the lead at the 2:37 mark of the third quarter as Dudkiewicz found Silas Heimos with a 19-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-7.
As the minutes evaporated in the fourth quarter, McFarland did not give up hope it would get the tying touchdown. Eventually, that happened with Semmann scoring and then giving McFarland the win on the two-point play.
Price-Johnson, in his second straight start at quarterback, completed 21-of-32 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Ten of those passes were caught by Nic Hall who gained 92 yards receiving. Tyler Neild snared six throws for 80 yards.
Frasier led the running game with 53 yards in 18 carries. McFarland outgained East Troy in total offense 255 yards to 158.
McFarland returns home Friday, Sept. 20, to take on Rock Valley Conference foe Whitewater with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Aside from its 44-0 win over Clinton on Sept. 6, the Whippets have allowed an average 27 points a game in three losses.
Quarterback Brock Grosinske has completed only 36 percent of his passes and has thrown five interceptions. Will Leibbrand has 317 yards rushing and on defense, Carter Friend has 31 total tackles, including nine for loss of yardage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.