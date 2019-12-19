The Waubesa Snowbirds are celebrating the club’s 50-year anniversary with a special event at Christy’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 25. The club will present a plaque to the Christenson family to thank them for their involvement. They will alsohonor other longtime members.
The Waubesa Snowbirds are a volunteer-run snowmobiling club that maintains 26 miles of trails between Lake Waubesa and Lake Kegonsa.
The Waubesa Snowbirds got their start in 1969 at Christy’s Landing when the owners and a group of friends bought snowmobiles to get to their ice fishing shanties on Lake Waubesa.
They wanted to travel to Lake Kegonsa and got the approval of farmers to use their land, many of whom were also snowmobilers.
None of the members from the original group remain, but the club continues with dedicated members.
As soon as deer hunting season finishes and farmers remove corn from fields, volunteers head out to place 1,500 signs and groom trails stretching from Stoughton to Cottage Grove, a section of 500 miles of interconnected trails across the state.
The club’s tool of choice is their 1970s snow groomer.
“We think ours is cool because it’s old,” member Rod Holden said. “It’s a relic, but we use it to groom our entire trail system, and we’re pretty proud of the fact that it’s on a pretty low budget.”
Before getting the groomer, club members pulled a contraption made with a chain link fence, a bed spring and concrete blocks behind a snowmobile to knock down dirt clots. Holden would drive the truck on the road so riders could warm up when – not if – it broke down.
A few years ago, the Waubesa Snowbirds upgraded to the 1970s groomer.
“They got this back up and going, and it’s bubble gum and duct tape, but it works,” he said.
“Smooth trails are safe,” member Mike Niebuhr said. “They give guidance for trail riders so they don’t wander into no trespassing issues. That’s the number one closure for trails is trespassing.”
People tend to follow tracks, so if someone rides in the wrong direction, other people may follow, especially riders from out of state who use trails to navigate.
The Waubesa Snowbirds are the only club in the state that receives no money for their trail system.
The club has raised money by selling pumpkins off trailers, snow cones, bake sales, raffles and “whatever it took to buy the signs to put in the trails,” Holden said.
Holden joined the club in 1980 after moving to the Town of Dunn from Madison.
He and his wife traded in their riding lawnmower for two snowmobiles. They also purchased a pull-behind trailer, which they filled with firewood and hot dogs. They would stop in the middle of the field for a bonfire.
After 30 years, Holden maintains his role and his wife serves as secretary/treasurer.
Holden works with local governments and the Department of Natural Resources to ensure trails are allowed and address any grievances.
When Highway 39 was closed due to snow and wind in 2012, people were left stranded in their cars.
“It was the snowmobile community that got out and said, ‘We can get there,’ and they did get there,” Holden said.
Club members took people to truck stops and brought supplies and gasoline to those spending the night in cars.
This was also a memory that stands out for Niebuhr.
“We were able to at least break a trail out and get to the standing track,” he said. “The snow was so deep.”
Just one quarter of a mile from the nearest marked trail, Niebuhr boasts a collection of 26 vintage snowmobiles. He started riding in the 1960s and collecting 12 years ago.
Some of the oldest in his collection go back to the early 1960s when engines were located in the back and snowmobiles could only travel 3-5 miles at a time.
“Usually, you’d get a group of five or six people and they’d always bring a mechanic, because something is going to break,” he said.
Snowmobiles also came with a compartment to store a spare belt, spark plugs and a rope. They also fit snowshoes, which many riders had to use after their snowmobile broke down.
“You would work on them as much as you rode them,” Waubesa Snowbirds member Tom Noeske said.
Newer collectables from the late 1960s incorporated a spare fuel tank for 40-mile rides. Mercury came out with snowmobiles in 1969 with a muffler under the seat for heat. Arctic Cat began making snowmobiles with leopard print seats before switching to black seats in 1967.
As snowmobiling grew popular in the 1960s, there were 205 manufacturers. Riders could find snowmobiles made by JCPenny, Sears and Harley-Davidson. Now there are just four main manufacturers: Arctic Cat, Polaris, Yamaha and Ski-Doo.
Holden and Waubesa Snowbirds member Travis Munn volunteer to teach a snowmobile certification class each year. This winter’s full class of 30 students, mostly ages 12-16, will receive a lifetime certification upon completion, passing the sport to the next generation of riders.
