Edgerton went to the free-throw line 35 times and made 23 to take a 54-50 win over the host McFarland High School girls basketball team Feb. 20 in a Rock Valley Conference duel.
The Crimson Tide led 22-15 at halftime, and the Spartans made it close by winning the second half scoring battle 35-32.
But McFarland couldn’t get past Edgerton, which beat the Spartans this season.
McFarland closed out the regular season with an overall record of 9-13 and 9-9 in the conference.
Junior Katie Hildebrandt led McFarland with 16 points, senior Peyton Witt hit two 3-point baskets and had 12 points and Freya Gilbertson scored eight. The Spartans hit 11-of-19 from the free-throw line.
Edgerton had three double figure scorers with Sylvia Fox scoring 17, Kate Fox Gunderson with 14 and Lauren Radtke with 10.
