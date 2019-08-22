The McFarland Family Festival will be held Sept. 20-22 at a new location in downtown McFarland.
The festival board made the decision to move to a central location downtown and utilize the Municipal Center as carnival grounds. The E.D. Locke Public Library’s parking lot will be devoted to activities for children, such as a bounce house, a reptile tent and climbing walls. There will also be karaoke for younger children before the high school-aged karaoke.
The main stage will be located in the Spartan Pizza parking lot.
The annual parade starts at noon Sept. 22 near Christ the King Church. The parade will head south along Main Street and end at Arnold Larson Park.
“The festival is kind of coming back to its roots,” said festival board member Don Peterson.
He hopes that the more visible location will also boost attendance this year.
The festival had to move from its previous location at the high school after construction started.
“Because the grounds are more limiting in size this year, we’ve had to cut out some activities,” Peterson said.
The festival is planning to make new additions this year, such as a climbing wall and karaoke for children and the addition of serving alcohol.
For the first time in the festival’s history, the board made the decision to serve alcohol under a beer tent in the Spartan Pizza parking lot.
“Sales will be limited to 5-11 p.m. on Saturday only when bands will be playing on stage,” Peterson said.
