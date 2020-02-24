Dreams of a deep run in the WIAA Division 2 boys high school hockey tournament by the McFarland boys hockey team were extinguished Feb. 20 by first-round opponent, Oregon.
The host Spartans, ranked No. 4 in the sectional bracket, outshot the No. 5 Panthers by nearly two to one. But Oregon took advantage of the few opportunities it had and came up with a 6-3 win to end McFarland’s season at 18-5-2.
The difference maker might have been Oregon goalie Colton Dailey, who stopped 47 McFarland shots and kept his team in the game even though McFarland had a 50-26 shots-on-goal edge.
“The final score doesn’t reflect how hard both teams worked tonight,” McFarland head coach Nick Tuma said. “We ran into a hot goaltender and a hot team. Both sides fought it out, and they got the upper hand.”
A spirited bipartisan crowd filled all available space at the McFarland Community Ice Arena, and Spartan fans cheered first at 7:25 of the first period when senior Grant Newcomer scored a power-play goal on a sizzling wrist shot that got past Dailey.
The Spartans controlled the momentum and outshot Oregon 18-6 in the first period. But Spencer Buskager came up with a clutch goal with 62 seconds left in the period as he fired a shot near the left circle past Spartan goalie Gus Hoel.
Senior forward Max Binger said the last-minute first-period goal might have shifted the momentum from the Spartans to the Panthers.
“If we could’ve gone into the second period 1-0, that might have been huge,” Binger said. “It took the air out of our tires.”
Oregon took a 2-1 lead in the second period when Joe Roemer scored on the power play at 5:29. Eight minutes later, Newcomer tied the game with another power-play goal as he fired a shot from the right corner that deflected off the rear pads of Dailey and past the goal line.
The 2-2 tie lasted less than a minute as Colton Eyers stuffed a shot past Hoel in front of the crease to put Oregon back on top 3-2.
The Panthers nursed its lead until the 9:10 mark of the third period when senior Jack Bartzen flung the puck between the circles past Dailey to tie the game at 3-3.
But Oregon regained the advantage at 11:21 as Roemer scored his second goal of the night. With time running out, Tuma emptied the net to put a sixth attacker on the ice. But Laszlo Orosz put the puck into the vacant net at 15:32, and Buskager added another to put Oregon ahead 6-3.
When the horn sounded, Oregon players celebrated on the ice while the Spartans walked dejectedly back to the locker room after exchanging congratulatory handshakes with their opponents. Some shared hugs with other students and parents.
Hoel saved 20 shots in net for McFarland.
Despite the outcome, the Spartans could keep their heads high. The team’s 18 game win total was two more than the previous season and six more than 2017-18 when Tuma took over as head coach. McFarland scored 19 more goals than it did in 2018-19 and won two games in overtime over Monroe and Milton.
Newcomer ended the campaign with 32 goals and 28 assists for 60 points. Career-wise, he tallied 110 goals and 90 assists for 200 points.
Bartzen finished his high school career with 44 goals and 66 assists for 110 points, and senior Max Binger ended with 31 goals and 58 assists for 89 points.
Another senior, Jack McGinn, tallied 15 goals in 2019-20, eight in the final five regular season games.
In goal, Hoel allowed just 71 goals in 24 games and had saved 89 percent of the shots he faced. He said he has nothing but great memories of playing for the Spartans.
“It was really fun. I’m going to look back on it later in life, and it’s all going to be fond memories,” Hoel said.
Other seniors that will graduate after making valuable contributions include forwards Thor Rosten, Ashton Wendt, Carson Lehnherr and Trevor Knox, and defender Bryce Flemming.
“We’re going to miss those guys, but looking ahead to next season, we have a lot of great guys coming up,” Tuma said. “They have big shoes to fill, but I have faith they are going to do it.”
Returnees include sophomore defenders Simon Pommerening and Chase Quelle, junior forward Robert DeChambeau and freshman forward Cal DeChambeau.
