The McFarland Cost Cutters salon, 4830 Larson Beach Road, was one of three among 30 Cost Cutters Salons in southcentral Wisconsin to receive an award for highest customer retention at the annual companywide recognition event in Madison. The McFarland salon also received an award for top color sales.
In addition, Lee Bounds was named top assistant manager of the year among 30 managers and received a Chairman’s Club award for sales performance. He was also recognized for his volunteering to provide haircuts to veterans at the Veterans Administration hospital in Madison, twice a month for the past two years.
The Cost Cutters salon at 443 W. Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, also was one of three to earn a highest customer retention award among 30 salons, and Kathleen Turrubiartes was also one of three to receive the assistant manager awards.
Rachel Wardell, the manager at the Monona Cost Cutters at 6518 Monona Drive, earned a customer service award and was also recognized for the Monona salons raising the most money among the 30 salons for the October Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Beth Anderson, Cost Cutters district manager who oversees the Cottage Grove and Monona salons, was honored for providing volunteer hair services to patients at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg once a week for the last three years. She was recently featured on WKOW-TV, Madison, where she earned the November Jefferson Award for her outstanding volunteerism.
Stacey Carroll, president of Cost Cutters of Madison Inc., congratulated all 30 salons for raising funds for the annual breast cancer research pink campaign throughout October. Cost Cutters of Madison donated $3246 to the southcentral Wisconsin affiliate of the Susan G.Komen for the Cure.
Stylists were also congratulated for winning the National Cost Cutters Community Service Award at the annual convention in Minneapolis. More than 1,000 Cost Cutters salons with 373 franchisees are eligible for the award. Cost Cutters of Madison was recognized for service projects including the annual Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Agrace HospiceCare volunteer hair salon services, Andy North and Friends golf outing, Wisconsin Public Television auction plus other monetary and service donations.
About 240 people attended the awards event, which included staff, stylists, cosmetology students and salon product representatives.
