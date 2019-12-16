Monona Grove’s Hannah Weber had two assists, and the Icebergs scored seven minutes into the third period and held on for a 2-2 overtime tie against Viroqua on Dec. 13 at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena.
Weber assisted on a goal by Stoughton’s Sydney Schipper at 5:18 of the first period, but the Blackhawks tallied twice to lead 2-1 after two periods.
At 7:22 of the third period, Weber came to the rescue again with her second assist off a goal by Stoughton’s Kelsey Waldner to tie the game. The contest remained deadlocked through the remainder of regulation and seven minutes of overtime.
Aven Gruner saved 25 shots in net for the Icebergs, which had lost their first six games this season. The Icebergs kept Viroqua netminder Abigail Severson busy and forced her to make 39 saves on 41 shots.
The Icebergs have two games this week, the first on Dec. 19 at Beloit Memorial and the following day at Marshfield. Faceoffs for both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
