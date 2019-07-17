Thursday, July 18

Family fare performance: Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., Laugh, learn, and have a rootin’ tootin’ good old time as you learn a new meaning to the old term “Weird Science,” no registration required, free

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by Trish & Donny, proceeds benefit EDS (Ehlers Danlos Syndrome) Wisconsin

Friday, July 19

Teen after hours: cupcake decorating, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., teens will learn different ways to decorate cupcakes and the enjoy their creations, registration for this program is not required but is appreciated, visit the library website’s teen events page to register

Saturday, July 20

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 9-10:30 a.m.

Monday, July 22

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Read to dogs, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m., grab a favorite book or try something new as a canine companion listens to children read, sign up begins 15 minutes prior to the start of the program

Wine tasting class, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Stacy Sandler with McFarland wine distributor Left Bank wines will share her expertise, registration is required and limited to 15 participants, sign up at mcfarlandlibrary.org starting July 9, must be 21 or older to participate, free, sponsored by the Friends of the Library

Wednesday, July 24

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free

Historic McFarland walking tour, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., local historian Ron Larson will give a one-hour walking tour of downtown McFarland starting and ending at the library, register online at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org

Family fun night: library mini golf, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., putt around the children’s library at the first library mini golf night, putters and balls will be provided, no registration required, free

Thursday, July 25

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by the McFarland Community Band, proceeds benefit McFarland Community Garden

Literary Gems book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., group will discuss “Peace Like a River” by Leif Enger, new members welcome

Monday, July 29

Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free

Wednesday, July 31

Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., siblings are welcome to join as well, no registration required, free

Thursday, Aug. 1

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by TBA, proceeds benefit McFarland Youth Center

Thursday, Aug. 8

Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome

Sundaes on Thursdays, Arnold Larson Park, 6:30-8 p.m., enjoy ice cream sundaes and music by McFarland Fiddles on Fire, proceeds benefit TBA

