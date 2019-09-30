Lustre, the 2018 Sweet Adelines International champion quartet, will perform in Madison at the East High School Performing Arts Center on the annual Yahara River Chorus show at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Local resident Anita O’Keefe, Barbara Schultz and Lesley Mylrea have sung with the chorus for as long as 48 years. Award-winning women's barbershop quartets By Request, Spare Parts, Humdingers and Charisma will each perform a few tunes.
Also featured are a storybook-themed basket raffle and a silent auction quilt to benefit the Linda Johnson Memorial Scholarship. A graduating high school music student is selected each year from area high school choral directors' nominations.
This year's winner is from McFarland and will be on hand to tell everyone about her plans.
Advance tickets for the show, “Once upon a Time,” are available by writing Anita O’Keefe at randaokeefe@frontier.com or calling 225-7232.
