The Monona Police Department and the McFarland Police Department will once again hold a joint Police Citizens’ Academy.
The joint academy will meet once a week starting Thursday, Oct. 3, and ending Nov. 14.
The academy is designed to provide people with an understanding of the police department’s operations. Students will learn from police department personnel who are trained in the areas of narcotics, major crimes, patrol operations, traffic laws, vehicle contacts, crime scene investigation and other related fields.
Instructors are drawn from all levels of the department. Students will meet the chief of police, lieutenants, detectives, patrol officers and dispatchers. Students are encouraged to ask questions and express their concerns about pertinent issues. A major goal of the Citizens’ Police Academy is to increase understanding between residents and their police department, and to build a strong relationship for the future good of the community.
Participants must be 21 or older, have no outstanding warrants and no pending criminal cases, no prior felony convictions and have no misdemeanor arrests within three years of applying.
Topics covered in class will include patrol operations, crime scene investigation, shooting simulation, OWI enforcement, emergency vehicle operation and communications.
Applications are due Sunday, Sept. 22.
Interested participants should contact the Monona Police Department at dispatch@ci.monona.wi.us or 222-0463, or McFarland Police Officer Jason Onken at jason.onken@mcfarland.wi.us for more information or to obtain an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.