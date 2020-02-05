Stoughton sophomore Sam Nelson scored two goals and earned an assist as the Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op topped Badger Lightning of Baraboo 5-1 Jan. 28 at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena.
After the Lightning scored the first goal while short-handed at 12:18 of the first period, Nelson knotted things up three minutes later off assists from Deerfield’s Hallie Hefel and Stoughton’s Taylor Nisius.
The Icebergs broke open the game in the second period with three goals, including a goal by Hefel off assists from Nelson and Oregon’s Izzy Newton at 4:12.
Nelson tallied her second goal of the night on the power play with Stoughton’s Carley O’Neil getting the assist to increase the Icebergs lead to 3-1 at the 9:10 mark. With 78 seconds to go before the second intermission, Newton added to the lead with McFarland’s Aeryn Olson earning the helper.
The Icebergs scored the only goal of the third period as Stoughton’s Kelsey Waldner put one between the pipes off assists from Nisius and O’Neil.
Stoughton’s Abby Seybold saved 16 shots in goal for the Icebergs. The Lightning’s Kaitlin Elder made 34 saves off 39 shots.
