A balanced scoring attack in basketball always has the advantage of keeping the opposing defense guessing and sometimes off balance over who will take the next shot on offense.
The McFarland High School boys basketball team was faced with that in its Feb. 27 regular season finale at Rock Valley Conference rival Edgerton as the Crimson Tide had three double figure scorers and three more who scored eight or more points in an 83-56 win over the Spartans.
McFarland ended the 2019-20 campaign at 11-11 overall and 9-9 in the conference heading into this week’s WIAA Division 2 tournament battle against visiting Portage.
The Spartans ended the first half with a 41-24 deficit, and then Edgerton scored more in the second half, 42-32, to hand McFarland the defeat.
Junior Jackson Werwinski led the Spartans with 18 points including four of the team’s eight shots from 3-point territory, junior Blake Kes had 16, and junior Pete Pavelec had seven. After that, no one scored more than five.
Meanwhile, Edgerton’s Brian Rusch tallied 20 points, Drew Hanson hit three shots from the arc to end with 14, and Connor Coombs had 10. Just missing double figures were Peyton Fox with nine, and Nick Spang and Clayton Jenny, both with eight.
Rusch also contributed eight rebounds for the Crimson Tide, and Jenny had nine assists and two steals.
McFarland only reached the foul line three times and made two as the Crimson Tide committed only 11 fouls in the game. Edgerton hit 11-of-16 from the line.
The Spartans won only two of eight games in February as several players were sidelined by the flu.
Spartans 66, Brodhead 53
Werwinski had the hot hand with 27 points as the Spartans defeated visited Rock Valley opponent Brodhead 66-53.
Pavelec had 14, Kes had 12, and Max Hanson put in 11 for the Spartans, which led 26-25 at halftime but blew the game open with 40-28 burst. McFarland hit six shots from the arc with Werwinski and Pavelec each getting two.
Brodhead was led by Connor Green with 16 points and Cody Malcook with 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.