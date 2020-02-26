Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Peggy Gunderson as the business representative on the Wisconsin Small Business Regulatory Review Board.
Gunderson is president and CEO Strategic Brand Marketing, a Madison-based company that develops brand of strategy for clients, who range from corporate businesses to nonprofits. She also represents professional athletes and helps them build their personal brands.
Previously, she was general sales manager at Midwest Family Broadcasting.
“For the past 20 years, I’ve consulted with small businesses in Dane County helping them grow their business through brand marketing,” Gunderson said. “As a volunteer for a number of local business groups, I’ve had the opportunity to gain a real understanding of the day-to-day challenges small businesses face.”
The board advises the state Legislature on issues involving small businesses, with the goal of reducing red tape and improving the state’s business climate.
“As advocates for small business, the board assists state agencies in promulgating rules that are realistic to reduce red tape, lessen the compliance burden and improve the business climate in the state of Wisconsin to foster economic expansion and job growth,” Gunderson said.
She and her husband, Ted Gunderson, live in McFarland.
“My dad was a small-business owner for many years, and I learned so much from watching him,” Gunderson said. “As senior vice president at Monona Bank, my husband also helps small businesses realize their dreams. When the opportunity became available, it was an easy decision for me to open my own small business. I understand first hand the challenges and rewards that come with being a business owner.”
Gunderson will serve a term on the board that ends May 1, 2022.
“(Gunderson’s) experience, knowledge and dedication will be a true asset to my administration and the people of Wisconsin,” Evers said in a statement. “I look forward to working with (Gunderson) to find innovative ways of delivering services and implementing positive change for the citizens of our state.”
Small-business owners can reach out to Gunderson through her company email, Peggy@SBMBrands.com, or the website SBMBrands.com/ContactUs.
