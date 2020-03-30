It was April Fools' Day, but there was no joke when Milwaukee’s sports landscape changed forever April 1, 1970.
After months of legal hassles, a judge declared the Seattle Pilots, a major league baseball expansion team in 1969, bankrupt, opening the door for Bud Selig to buy the franchise for $10.8 million and turn it into the Milwaukee Brewers.
Six days later, the Brewers opened for business at Milwaukee County Stadium against the California Angels.
Fifty years later, the team still brings joy to millions of Wisconsinites, who hope to see the team back on the field once baseball gets the green light to begin the 2020 season after the coronavirus is kept until control.
McFarland resident Ben Reagan is now 68, but he still remembers how he fell in love with baseball and the Milwaukee Braves while growing up in nearby Beloit. He started listening to the games on the radio in 1960 and attended his first game at County Stadium in 1961.
“A 2-2 tie with the Cardinals was broken when (shortstop) Johnny Logan let a double play ball go right between his legs, and they lost,” Reagan recalled. “Didn't dampen my fandom, though. I was hooked for life.”
Third-baseman Eddie Mathews became Reagan’s hero, and he avidly listened to the games on the radio with play-by-play announcer Earl Gillespe describing the action on the field.
Reagan’s grandmother was in his house one night in 1961 when the Braves were playing at San Francisco. He couldn’t stay awake because of the two-hour time difference on the Pacific Coast and assumed his grandmother, also a loyal Braves fan, would listen to the rest of the contest.
“When she came down to breakfast we asked her how the Braves had done last night, and she said she thought (starting pitcher) Warren Spahn had pitched a no-hitter,” Reagan said.
“We were confused. She thought he'd thrown a no-hitter? She had fallen asleep. I was incredulous. How can you fall asleep during a no-hitter?”
Indeed, Spahn threw his second of two career no-hitters against the Giants on April 28, 1961, when he was 40 years old.
In 1965, rumors began the Braves might move to Atlanta. It was a tough pill for Reagan to swallow.
“To a 13-year-old back then, it was devastating. I didn't understand the politics and the money, I just couldn't believe a team could just up and leave,” Reagan said.
The Braves would move to Atlanta before the 1966 season, and Reagan would continue to follow the team even though it was no longer in Milwaukee. He rooted for the Braves in 1969 when the team won the National League Western Division before losing to the New York Mets in the League Championship Series.
The following year, the Brewers began play in Milwaukee, and Reagan and his friends were among the 36,107 spectators at County Stadium on opening day.
“I was a senior in high school, and some of my friends and I somehow got permission to skip school and go up for the game,” Reagan said. “Baseball was back.”
Unfortunately, the Brewers couldn’t beat the California Angels and right-handed starter Andy Messersmith. The 24-year-old allowed just four hits and struck out 11 in a 12-0 complete game victory.
The Brewers would lose their next two games but beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 to begin a three-game winning streak. Yet, Milwaukee would drop 17 of its next 19 games and wind up with a record of 65-97 under manager Dave Bristol.
Third-baseman Tommy Harper led the Brewers with 31 homers and 82 runs batted in while swiping 36 bases. Milwaukee’s best pitcher was Marty Pattin, who ended the season with a record of 14-12 and an ERA of 3.39. The Brewers drew 933,690 fans in 1970.
After the Brewers arrival in Milwaukee, Reagan said he split his allegiance between the Braves and Brewers as the teams were in separate leagues. He stopped following the Braves after the Brewers moved to the National League in 1998.
Sixty years have passed since Reagan became a Milwaukee Braves fan. Today’s game is different with free agency and additional postseason games that dominate October and sometimes, the first few days of November. But Reagan’s love for baseball still remains.
“For me, it truly is the national pastime,” Reagan said. “I got to join family members at the Brewers/Dodgers playoff games at Miller Park in 2018 (when Los Angeles won the League Championship Series in seven games). The old adage ‘Wait 'til next year’ still rings true.”
