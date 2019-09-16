An approaching thunderstorm forced the stoppage of the Sept. 12 Rock Valley Conference boys soccer game between McFarland and Big Foot. But that didn’t matter to the Spartans, who scored six goals in the first half and beat Rock Valley Conference foe Chiefs 6-1.
McFarland had a lot of scoring opportunities and outshot Big Foot 33-5. Chiefs goalie Ethan Hubanks was forced to make 10 saves, as the Spartans dominated the game in their offensive end.
It didn’t take long for the goals to arrive as Zach Nichols tallied off an assist from Ethan Nichols less than a minute into the game. Ethan Nichols found the back of the net seven minutes later with Zach Nichols getting the assist for a 2-0 McFarland lead.
The Spartans struck again in the 13th minute when Grant Newcomer scored on a Zach Nichols assist, and then Zach Nichols added the team’s fourth goal off Newcomer’s helper in the 25th minute.
Vince Seils got on the score sheet two minutes with Ethan Nichols earning the assist for a 5-0 cushion.
Big Foot scored its lone goal in the 40th minute, but the Spartans jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the 43rd minute as goal scorer Jack McGinn combined with Max Binger.
Big Foot’s scoring opportunities were scarce, and Spartan goalie Matt Schutt was credited with no saves.
While the victory was easy, head coach Brett Ogorzalek knew Big Foot was a tough squad that earlier beat powerhouse St. Anthony of Milwaukee.
“We knew Big Foot would be capable of putting the ball in the net,” Ogorzalek said. “By high pressing them in their end of the field, we caused a lot of turnovers and we were able to win the ball in their half.”
McFarland hosts Evansville Thursday, Sept. 19, with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Spartans 0, Verona 0
The host Wildcats had 16 shots and Schutt made nine saves, but the Spartans played undefeated Verona to a scoreless tie Saturday, Sept. 14, at Reddan Soccer Park.
McFarland was credited with only two shots with Verona goalie Nate Hanson making one save. The Spartans defeated the Wildcats 2-1 in a 2018 match at McFarland.
Spartans 2, Madison East 2
McFarland played the Purgolders Monday, Sept. 9, at Breese Stevens Field and the game ended in a tie.
Ethan Nichols scored on a header off a throw-in by Jake Sampson, and Zach Nichols tallied on a tap-in off a pass from Ethan Nichols. McFarland is 1-2-2 against Madison East in games dating back to 2015, all played at Breese Stevens Field.
(0) comments
